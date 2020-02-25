DeMOTTE — Two teams capable of pulling the upset at the Kouts Class A Sectional 49 tournament — Covenant Christian and Washington Township — will do battle on the first night of sectional next week.
The host Mustangs (19-2) and Gary 21st Century (19-3), ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the Class A poll, have byes with the path clear to compete for a title on March 6 — unless Covenant and Washington Township can pull the upset in the semifinal.
The Knights (13-7) lost at Washington Township (16-5) on Jan. 28 by a 59-53 final.
“We missed 22 shots around the rim,” said Knights coach John Heerema. “Part of it was the Austin Darnell kid, who changed a lot of our shots. We knew he was around, so his presence got to us a little bit.”
Darnell, a 6-foot-7 senior who has played all four years at Washington Township, leads the Senators in scoring (19.9 ppg.) and rebounding (9.0). Junior teammate James Hernandez averages 14 ppg.
“We had the shots we wanted,” Heerema added. “It wasn’t like we were missing a ton of threes. If we hit about half of those we’re in pretty good shape.”
The Senators have won 10 of their last 11 games, with the one loss coming by a 49-46 final to Kouts.
A week after losing to the Senators, Covenant lost one of their top scorers and best rebounders in Cade Walstra (11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds per game) to a hand injury. He isn’t expected to return for sectional.
“The kids will play with emotion with Cade out,” Heerema said. “We’ll play for Cade and represent him on the court.”
The Knights will look to senior Ben Lins, the school’s all-time scoring leader, for points. He leads the team in almost every statistical category, including points (21.7), rebounds (7.7), assists (3.6) and steals (2.7).
“He’s faced a lot of pressure this year,” Heerema said. “Even with receiving double teams and trick defenses, he’s done a great job of dishing the ball and finding his teammates and keeping up his scoring. He’s had games of 18 points and seven assists or 20 and 5. He doesn’t force anything.”
Senior Danny Bultema averages 11.6 points per game. With Walstra out, the Knights have been getting good production from junior guard Isaac Alblas and freshman Jacob Miller.
Covenant owns a 2-2 record against the field, losing to Washington Township and Kouts and beating Hammond S & T and Morgan Township.
Kouts will await the winner of the Covenant/Senators game on Friday night, with 21st Century to play Hammond S & T (3-17) or Morgan Township (10-10) in next Friday’s other semifinal.
“There’s a lot of good teams there,” Heerema said. “It didn’t really matter who you drew, it was going to be somebody good. Even Hammond Tech, which could get the (Evan) Manley kid back, they could be a team, too, that can win some games if they hit some shots. There’s not one team there we’re comfortable with.”