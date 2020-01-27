DEMOTTE — Before the game against South Newton, the Knights players and coaching staff were joined by their Rebel counterparts in unfurling an oversize United States flag on the basketball floor as the CCHS Choir sang the National Anthem.
Veterans that were in attendance at Military Night were also introduced to the crowd and brought down to courtside. These included: Larry Jurgenson – Army, 1965-67; Harry Van Kley – Army, 1960-62; Allen Walstra – Army, 1968-70; Steve Rumers – Air Frce, 1971-74; Jesse Van Schepen – Air Force, 1969-72; Stephen Zabel – Army, 1968-71; John DeKock – Army. 1956-57; Richard Vandermolen – Army, 1966-68; Mel Stegenga – Army, 1960-62; Jim Roodzant – Navy, 1990-94; Rudy Zylstra – Army National Guard. 1963-69, and Dana Perkins – Army, 1971-73.
They were joined by three active duty members of the Army in SFC Robert Anderson, SGT Christopher Reed and 2LT Mark Janowski. Knights Coach John Heerema then took the microphone and asked for the crowd to remember two former CCHS athletes who were also currently serving the country. They are Sam Roodzant and Cody Stegenga who are both active duty Navy.
The team wore camouflage warm-ups before the game and National Guard uniforms during the contest.