WHEATFIELD — KV senior Track and Field standout Kailee Tuesburg recently committed to continue her academic and athletic career at University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
Tuesburg was set for a stellar senior season before the COVID-19 virus got in the way. She had competed in one meet, occurring on March 7, and had tied the KVHS school record of 10 feet even, set by Bree Babe. That jump won the Portage Indoor Open meet and also tied her for ninth in the state this season.
Tuesburg is the defending Sectional Pole Vault Champion from last year, having helped the Lady Kougars win their eighth sectional title in nine years. She is also a standout sprinter and long-jumper. Tuesburg qualified for Regionals in 2018 as the lead-off runner in the 4X100 Relay.
Additionally, Tuesburg is a standout member of the KVHS Volleyball team which also won their Sectionals in 2019.
“I am so happy for 'Tues,'" said Girls' Track and Field Coach Lane Lewallen. "She is a track and field nerd like me and did an amazing job of coaching up the younger vaulters. Saint Francis is getting a stellar track and field athlete. Her awesome 10-0 jump just showed what kind of season she was going to have and she is poised to excel in college."
Tuesberg is also coached by former KV standout and current pole vault assistant Erin Gouwens.