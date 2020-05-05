WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley junior kicker Markus Ritchie will put his right foot on display at the National Top Prospects Camp for America’s best high school kickers on July 11-12 in Nashville, Tennessee.
An invitation-only camp, Ritchie was selected based on his performance at a regional kickers’ camp last season as well as his high school statistics.
Ritchie, who stands 6 feet and weighs 160 pounds, beat nine other competitors to win a regional competition in Merrillville. That performance put him on course to earn an invite to the national competition.
“I knew if I won I could be invited to it,” Ritchie said of the kickers’ camp. “But I was ranked a lot higher than I was expecting.”
A kicker for the Kougars since his sophomore season, Ritchie was one of the region’s best at kick-offs, pinning the opposition with touchbacks throughout the 2019 season.
“I’d say my strength is kick-offs. I’m working hard right now on my field goals,” he said.
Ritchie, who began kicking at the age of 10, has amassed 15 field goals in his career, including a long of 47 yards against Lowell in 2018.
“In practice, I’ve hit 60 (yards),” Ritchie said.
Camp invitees will be pitted against one another in kick-offs and field goals with the final stats to be shared with colleges.
Ritchie hopes to land a kicking gig with either Ball State University or Purdue.
Ritchie also plays receiver and safety for KV coach James Broyles’ squad. He believes he is prepared for stiffer competition if the camp is not delayed by COVID-19.
“I go around to places to kick; get some practice in,” he said. “I’d like to rank in the top 10 there.”
The camp is officially called the Ray Guy Top Prospect Camp for America’s Best Kickers, Punters and Long Snappers and attendance is by invitation only. The camp is for serious student-athletes seeking collegiate opportunities and is primarily for high school juniors and seniors.
Guy played for 14 seasons and was the first Punter ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He averaged 43.4 yards per punt and only had three punts out of 1,049 blocked. He was an All-Pro six times, played in seven Pro-Bowls and three Super Bowls and was elected to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Previous Ray Guy Top Prospects who made it to the NFL include kickers Graham Gano — Carolina Panthers, Connor Barth — Chicago Bears, Randy Bullock — Cincinnati Bengals, Blair Walsh — Seattle Seahawks, Chandler Cantanzaro — New York Jets, Brandon McManus — Denver Broncos and Harrison Butker — Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL punters who competed include Trevor Daniel — Houston Texans, Kevin Huber — Cincinnati Bengals, Jeff Locke — Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Berry — Pittsburgh Steelers, Drew Butler — Arizona Cardinals, Donnie Jones — Philadelphia Eagles, Kasey Redfern — Detroit Lions and Bradley Pinion — San Francisco 49ers; Long snappers who competed in the camp and landed gigs in the NFL include Carson Tinker — Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Overton — Indianapolis Colts, Kevin McDermott — Minnesota Vikings and Justin Drescher — New Orleans Saints.