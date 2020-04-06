WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Girls' Soccer standout Carley Riffett has committed to Indiana University Northwest to play soccer for the Red Hawks, according to IUN Head Women's Soccer Coach Matt Plawecki.
“On the field, Carley is a hard-working midfielder that can cover a lot of ground,” Plawecki said. “She can play multiple positions and has the right mindset to help her be successful on the team. In the classroom, she is a top student.
Riffett played midfielder for the Lady Kougars and was an Northwest Crossroads Conference All-Conference selection for both her junior and senior years. She also earned All-State Academic Honors her senior season.
“Carley is a big addition on the field and in the classroom,” said Plawecki. “She is the type of student-athlete that we’re looking for in our program.”
"I chose IUN because I knew I wanted to stay close to home," said Riffett. "I love my family and staying close was very important to me. Thanks to Matt Plawecki for an amazing opportunity!"
Riffett, is the daughter of Christine and Mike Krizmanich and Mike Riffett, all of Wheatfield. She plans to major in Radiology, being in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program.
I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their dedication over the last several years," said Riffett.
"I have so many good memories of my time playing at KV, but probably beating West Lafayette this season is my favorite. I also loved creating so many relationships with so many different types of people."