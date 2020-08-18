WHEATFIELD — Due to Board of Health restrictions because of the COVID-19 virus, Kankakee Valley Athletics will be limiting admission to upcoming football games to 50% of the stadium's capacity so that social distancing can still occur. That limit will result in approximately 1,000 fans being allowed in the home bleachers and approximately 375 people allowed to be seated on the visitor's side.
"We are working closely with the Board of Health," said Athletic Director John Gray, "and this is the guidance we've been given at this time."
Parents of athletes, as well as band and cheerleaders, will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets via voucher and there will also be a one day pre-sale for students before tickets are released for purchase by the general public. Athletic passes, including staff passes will not be honored as long as seating is limited and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis the night of the game.
To complicate matters, the opening game on Friday, Aug. 21, is the annual Kankakee Valley versus Rensselaer match-up where the coveted Cracker Barrel goes to the winner and is normally one of the most well-attended sporting events in Kougar-land.
Adding further pressure is a pre-game ceremony that will take place honoring the 1970-71 Conference Champions along with original cast of coaches, players, managers, Pom poms and cheerleaders on the 50th anniversary of their season. Prior to the pre-game ceremony, those invited will have dinner in the cafeteria of the high school where Coach Mark Watts will speak to those gathered.
Watts last spoke in the cafeteria in 2014 for the Thursday team dinner under the direction of then Coach Brad Stewart. He and members of the 1984 Sectional-winning Kougars returned to the field the next night to be honored in front of a large crowd of well-wishers before the game, celebrating the 30th anniversary of KV's only Football Section Championship.