Kankakee Valley’s soccer teams picked up key victories Wednesday night.
The boys’ team won its first match of the season, blanking visiting Twin Lakes, 4-0. The game was played on KV’s new turf field at the high school.
It was the first win in coach David Walstra’s short career. The Kougars are now 1-1-1 in three outings.
KV scored all four of its goals in the first half, with Joel Gomez punching in three goals. Eduardo Anguiano added a goal and an assist and Ty Niewoehner also had an assist.
Goalkeeper Wesley Higdon had eight saves.
In the junior varsity contest, Nathan Duttlinger scored twice in KV’s 2-1 win over the Indians. Goalkeeper Hayden Myers had two saves.
The Lady Kougars’ squad, meanwhile, picked up a big win at West Lafayette. Mya Herrema’s free kick in the 37th minute of the second half found the back of the net for the game’s lone score in a 1-0 KV win.
KV goalkeeper Courtney Fox preserved the shutout with 11 saves.