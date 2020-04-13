WHEATFIELD — Despite the cessation of Spring Sports, the KVHS Athletic Department is already at work on Fall Sports for 2020. Both the boys' and girls' soccer teams at Kankakee Valley High School will see sweeping changes in their coaching staff this fall. Athletic Director John Gray recently announced the hiring of Alyssa Cox and Jovan Jeftich to fill positions as head girls' and boys' coaches, respectively.
Alyssa Aaron returns to Lady Kougar Soccer as a former KV player. Aaron was a standout player in high school and continued at the collegiate level. During her time at KV, the girls' program secured several sectional titles and competed at the regional level. The former Alyssa Cox was extremely active in club soccer throughout her youth and comes from a very soccer-oriented family.
Aaron is currently in the process of assembling her staff for next fall and making plans for the summer once the stay-at-home order is lifted.
For the boys, Jovan Jeftich will take the helm. Jeftich was a temporary substitute at KVHS in Physical Education several years ago and is the son of legendary former Valparaiso High School soccer coach Danny Jeftich, who led the Vikings for three decades and led the program to 10 sectional titles, five regional championships, three semistate titles and the 2004 state championship.
Jovan was a paid assistant coach for his dad and the junior varsity coach. He has also coached at St. Joseph's College and St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. The younger Jeftich possesses several soccer coaching certificates and should be well-prepared to help the Kougars.
"I am looking forward to seeing what the two coaches are going to be doing with the soccer teams," said Gray, in a message to the athletes of the program. "Please keep an eye out for messages and information from both of these coaches. We are getting them up and running and when this Stay at Home period is over, we will get soccer going full swing. Athletes please be ready for a great year, stay in shape, work hard on your grades, and hold each other accountable. Now is the time where we grow and adapt to be ready for the upcoming year."