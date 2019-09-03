LAFAYETTE — The boys and girls of the Kankakee Valley Cross Country teams excelled at the McCutcheon Invitational held Saturday, Aug. 31. The boys finished third overall out of nine teams and the girls finished fourth overall out of 10 teams.
The boys finished with 57 points, which placed them behind winners Lafayette Harrison with 23 points and runner-up McCutcheon with 54. Other boys’ teams and their finishes were: 4) Benton Central – 116 points; 5) Clinton Prairie – 150; 6) Northwestern – 160; 7) Kokomo – 210; 8) Tri-County – 240; and, 9) North Montgomery – 242.
The girls finished with 96 points, behind winner Benton Central with 65 points, Lafayette Harrison who placed with 74 points, and McCutcheon who showed with 78 points. Other girls’ teams and their places included: 5) Northwestern – 147 points; 6) Clinton Prairie – 169; 7) Faith Christian – 172; 8) Kokomo – 182; 9) Tri-County – 243; and, 10) North Montgomery – 246.
The Kougar boys were led my three top ten finishers in Ethan Tillema, Justin Hoffman and Micah Adams who came in sixth, seventh and eighth overall. Tillema ran it in 17:56.46, while Hoffman and Adams finished in 18:04.72 and 18:07.54, respectively. Rounding out the top five Kougar boys were Trent Thomas who finished eighteenth overall and Adam Collard who was twentieth.
“In past years we’ve struggled at this meet,” said Boys’ Coach Tim Adams. “This year, the weather was good, and we showed some mental toughness. Most of what we’ve done has been on aerobic work. Our training will start adding elements this week to peak in time for the end of the season.”
For the ladies, Samantha Martin breezed to third overall with a time of 21:04.52 while Halle Frieden fared well at sixth in 21:34.91. Emilee Wilson finished eighteenth in 22:52.65 while Abby Robinson and Olivia Sheehy were in at 34 and 35, respectively.