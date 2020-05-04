WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Middle School followed the lead of the older Kougars and posted their Winter Sports Award winners via a virtual award slide show posted to the school's Facebook page. In the slide show, complete with music, awards for boys' and girls' basketball, swimming, wrestling and cheerleading were announced complete with a head-shot photograph of each winner.
Winning awards for sixth-grade boys' basketball were the following: Isaac Deardorff and Jaidyn Anderson were named Co-Most Valuable Players for the A-Team and Erick Chantharasy was the MVP for the B-Team. Zachary Mikash was the Most Improved and Samuel Gartshore won the Chairman of the Boards Award for his rebounding. Matthew Rose and Nolen Kooistra shared the Mental Attitude Award. The sixth-grade boys were coached by Dave DeFries.
For the seventh-grade boys basketball team, Bobby LaLonde III was the A-Team Offensive Player of the Year and Brady Sampson was the A-Team Defensive Player of the Year. Diego Arroyo was the A-Team Chairman of the Boards. For the B-Team, Gavin Joy was Offensive Player of the Year, Donny Stam was Defensive Player of the Year, and Gavin Joy also received the Chairman of the Boards Award. Additionally, Bryce Nannenga was Most Improved, Levi Herz won the Mental Health Award and Triston Smith was honored with the Hustle & Heart Award. Mike Sampson and David Walstra were the coaches for this team.
Winning special awards for the eighth-grade boys' basketball team were: Eli Deardorff - Defensive Player of the Year; Cam Webster - MVP; Zander Sayers - Most Improved; Jeremiah Jones - Chairman of the Boards; Jimmy DeJesus for Mental Attitude: and, Josiah Johnson for Hustle & Heart. The older boys were coached by Michael Clark and Aaron Webster.
The sixth-grade girls' basketball team was coached by Allison, Raegan and Bill Walther. Receiving awards for this team were Ara Ackerman and Aubrey Stowers as Co-Impact Players, Aubrey Hanger for Most Improved A Team and Braelee Roorda for Most Improved B-Team. Alyssa Albin won the A-Team Hustle Award; Cora Pena won the B-Team Hustle Award and Danielle Gidley won the Mental Attitude Award. Reese Van Meeter was the recipient of the Kougar Pride Award.
For the seventh-grade girls' basketball team, Mia Hoffman-Buczek was the Most Valuable Player; Mikayla Acevedo was Most Improved and Natalee Walker was named Impact Defensive Player. Katie Rushmore was honored for her Positive Mental Attitude. Paige Culbreth and Kaylin Curtis were co-recipients of the Hustle & Heart Award. Haley Anderson won the Kougar Leadership Award and Grace Kelleher won the Kougar Pride Award. This team was coached by Lauren Stokes and Bill Stokes.
At the eighth-grade level, coached by Rob Murray, Richard Rose and Nolan Richardson, Juliette Starr was the Most Valuable Player. The Impact Offensive Player was Brooke Swart and the Impact Defensive Player was Elyse Starr. Sydney Rose won the Sixth-Man Award and Colleen Grafton was Most Improved. Avarie Rondeau won the Mental Attitude Award, Lily Jones won Hustle and Heart, Maddy Murray was the recipient of the Kougar Leadership Award and Olivia Plummer received the Kougar Pride Award.
In co-ed swimming, coached by Danielle DeFries and Will Oates, Coen Murray and Allie Rushmore were the Most Valuable Swimmers. Jayla Barrera was named Outstanding Diver and Thomas Ketchum and Greta Alicea were Most Improved. Preston Kritlow and Leilani won the Riptide awards and Emma Bell was honored for her Mental Attitude.
In wrestling, the Most Valuable Wrestlers in each grade were: Kenny Kapella - 6th Grade; Quinton Buckmaster and Noah Sessions - 7th; and Zander Sayers - 8th. The Kougar Pride awards went to: Lilly Culbreth - 6th; Jorge Flores - 7th; and, Jacob Wheeler - 8th. Additionally, three wrestlers were declared Most Improved. They were Xavier Pedroza (6th), Edward Ritchie (7th) and Devin Huff (8th). The wrestling team was coached by Brian Culbreth and Gavin Tillema.
Finally, cheerleaders receiving awards included Katherine Slager as Most Valuable Cheerleader, Haley Scoleri as Most Dedicated, Jacklyn Lewis for Most Spirit and Bailey Tucker as Most Versatile. Claire Hasara received the Kougar Pride Award for Cheerleading.
The presentation may be viewed in its entirety online at the KVMS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Kankakee-Valley-Middle-School-1052019721513851.