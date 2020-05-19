WHEATFIELD — In light of recent decisions by both the Governor of Indiana and the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), the Kankakee Valley School Board, the KV Athletic Department and coaches have approved some tentative guidelines aimed at re-starting athletic endeavors at the high school.
One of the first guidelines was that the school board approved the IHSAA policy for 2020-21 sports physicals. As long as the student-athlete has a 2019-20 Sports physical that is dated after April 1, 2019, the physical may be used for the upcoming year, as well. The one caveat is that it must either already be on an official IHSAA-approved form or the doctor who originally signed the form must be willing to transfer it to an official form. This will apply to both middle school and high school athletes.
The athletic department will also continue to use “final forms” for filling out all required athletic forms for the year. Parents and students are asked to review what was used at the high school last year and make sure any changes in conditions, medications or other medical background are updated. The middle school will be moving towards using final forms for their paper work and there will be more information to come in the next few weeks.
The IHSAA has authorized schools to start up summer conditioning and practices potentially as soon as July 1, but the district is still looking at their options on how to proceed and still follow the governor’s plan, CDC guidelines and IHSAA restrictions.
“There is a lot of information out there and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out in the next six weeks,” said Athletic Director John Gray. “In the mean time, athletes need to find ways to stay in shape on their own. Running around the house is better than doing nothing at all. Doing chores for your parents is better than nothing. Simple things as push-ups and sit-ups will help. Please do all you can as an athlete to make sure you are ready to go when the state says it is OK. We will have been out for over two months and it will be difficult to come back full force if you haven’t been doing much to stay in shape.”
In other sports news at KVHS, the athletic department is again, unfortunately, in the search for a girls’ soccer coach after the newly selected Alyssa (Cox) Aaron resigned her position without ever coaching a practice, taking a job away from the KV school district. The job is posted at https://www.kv.k12.in.us/Content2/athleticopenings.
“We will work hard to make sure that we have a good coach in place by the time the season gets here,” said Gray. “In the meantime, the girls should work on their individual skills, stay in shape and help each other out so that when we are able to start, we can make this a good season.”
Anyone interested in playing boys’ basketball next season, which includes incoming freshmen through incoming seniors are welcome to attend the team’s July workouts, which obviously will be dependent on the situation at the time and the State of Indiana’s “Back on Track” plan.
“If you are an incoming sophomore, junior, or senior and played basketball this past season, I already have your contact information and we look forward to seeing you again in July,” said Coach Bill Shepherd. “If you are an incoming freshman and are interested in playing basketball in high school next year, I will need you to message me using Schoology so I can have your contact information. Also, if you were in high school this past year but not part of the basketball program, and are interested in playing next season, you also need to message Coach Shepherd on Schoology.”
The July workouts will be three weeks long and three days a week, beginning on Monday, July 6, and ending on Friday, July 24. The weekly schedule for those three weeks will be: Mondays – 7 -9 a.m.; Wednesdays — 5:30-8 p.m. and, Fridays – 7 – 9 a.m.
Additionally, in order to take out some of the sting for spring sports athletes who lost either all or the majority of their seasons, the school board approved the policy for all spring athletes to receive major and minor awards even though there was no spring season. Spring sports coaches will make recommendations to the athletic office as to the level of play that each particular athlete was expected to perform at on their teams for the spring season and the student will receive the appropriate varsity, junior varsity or freshman award. Seniors will receive their certificates and awards before graduation and the underclassmen will get theirs at a more appropriate time, which might be the start of the next school year.
The athletic department is also continuing to feature senior spring athletes on their web page each week, as well as taking part in the Shining a Light for Senior Spring Athletes program. On May 1, the track lights were illuminated to honor senior track and field athletes and the softball field lights were lit on May 18 to honor all senior softball players. On May 23, the same will be done for the baseball seniors.