KNOX — Kankakee Valley managed 34 kills in its 3-0 shutout of host Knox Thursday in prep volleyball.
KV (2-0) won by 25-9, 25-20 and 25-10 scores.
Sophomore Alexis Broyles had 13 kills and was dominant at the net with three solo blocks and 13 block assists.
Senior Courtney Sizemore and Kailee Webster had nine kills each and junior setter Mya Przybylski had a personal-best 27 assists.
Senior Kailee Tuesburg had 17 of her team’s 65 digs and added 10 receptions in a strong defensive effort. Przybylski and junior Taylor Schultz had three service aces each.