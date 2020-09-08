SOUTH BEND — The Kankakee Valley football team could seemingly do no wrong on Friday, Sept. 4, when they traveled to TCU School Field to take on South Bend Washington. The Kougars pulverized the Panthers, both offensively and defensively, to win 42 - 7. The win moves the Kats to 3 - 0 on the season.
"It was another physical game for us," said KV Coach James Broyles after the game. "The penalties could have disrupted our flow but we responded and didn't let them change our focus."
The Kougars were flagged for eight penalties which cost them 65 yards while the Panthers were only hit with three flags for 16 yards.
The Kougars, for the third game in a row, showed an incredibly balanced attack with senior standout QB Eli Carden demonstrating his prowess both on the ground and in the air. Carden threw 16 times for 168 yards and a touchdown while also adding 65 yards on the ground in just four carries.
Junior running back Cade Capps scored three of Kankakee Valley's six touchdowns with 11 carries that gained 63 yards.
"Capps was able to handle their shifts and their speed," said Broyles.
Senior Markus Ritchie continued to be automatic on points after tries, nailing all six attempts easily. He also added eight catches for 99 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown.
“I told our team that this would be a tough game," said Washington coach Todd Stammich. “They run well, number eleven passes extremely well and the whole team is big and physical.”
The Kougars scored their first two TD's on their first two possession, barely three minutes into the game and never looked back. Even after Broyles pulled most of the starters in the fourth quarter, Kankakee Valley would add another score when sophomore Logan Parks rumbled in from nine yards out.
Defensively, the Kougars were out in force, stopping the Panthers short time and time again. Senior Ryan Tinnel snagged two interceptions and forced several other errors with his physical play.
"He's a great asset to have," said Broyles. "He's all over the place and reads the offense very well."
Washington quarterback Jeremy Johnson was able to complete a 48-yard pass to wide receiver Tyrone Davis for a touchdown in the first half but that was the extent of the Panther's scoring.
The one negative for Kankakee Valley in the game was the injury to sophomore lineman Mirko Dezelich, who was carried off the field with an apparent leg injury and transported to the hospital by ambulance.
at South Bend
Kankakee Valley: 14-07-14-07 = 42
Washington: 07-00-00-00 = 07