WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School traditionally holds a Sports Awards program at the end of each of the three high school sports seasons of fall, winter and spring. On Friday, April 17, a very different type of award program was held to honor the winter athletes, in light of the COVID-19 shutdown. Athletic Director John Gray announced earlier in the week that a virtual Winter Sports Awards program would be broadcast on YouTube.
So, on Friday night, instead of athletes and their families cramming into a crowded auditorium as coaches took turns on the stage, families crowded around their computers to watch and listen to those same coaches announce the winners of the seasonal awards for wrestling, swimming, cheerleading and basketball.
The program opened with Gray welcoming all just like he would have done in person and encouraging viewers to clap and cheer loudly for each award winner.
"I normally would be telling you to calm down in the auditorium," joked Gray, "but tonight you can be as loud as you want in your own home."
Gray pointed out two key athletic accomplishments that occurred during the winter sports season. Freshman Cole Solomey qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament and finished seventh overall in Indiana in his weight class and boys' basketball senior Gavin Herrema scored his 1,000th point on the court. Gray also thanked the athletes, coaches, parents, Kougar Athletic Booster Club and key athletic department personnel before turning it over to the Coaches who each filmed their presentation separately.
Wrestling Coach Eric made the first presentation and spoke about his team's outstanding season. Solomey was named the Most Valuable Wrestler and also received the Clean Back Award, along with Aiden Sneed, for never having been pinned this season. Sneed was also honored with the Perfect Attendance and Best Record Awards. Best Attitude went to Hayden DeYoung and Most Improved was awarded to Zach Dobson. The BAGUBA (Brutally Aggressive Grappler Unhindered By Adversity) Award went to Caleb Swallow.
Girls' swim coach Donna Martin spoke about her team's 7 - 6 season before awarding Captain Awards to seniors Kristy Kohlhagen and Abigail Robinson. She presented Rookie of the Year to Rylee Swafford and the Mental Attitude Award to Kohlhagen. The Top Three High Point Scorers for the Season were: 1st - Kirstin West; 2nd - Gabrielle Oliver; and, 3rd - Kohlhagen. West broke her own School Record in the 200-yard Individual Medley this season, as well, with a time of 2:20.26.
Boys' swim coach Ryan Standish spoke about his team's 8 - 6 record. Senior Reece Wangen was the team captain this season. The Most Points Scored by a Newcomer Award went to Luke Bristol while Most Improved went to Chase Brown. The top three high point scorers for the season were: 1st - Bryce Brodner; 2nd - Bryce Martin; and, 3rd - Nick Pearson. Standish spoke glowingly about his three seniors in Wangen, Pearson and Andrew Kirincic.
Cheerleading coach Samantha Puskac began her portion of the program by reminding all that her team had taken a second place at the Hoosier Open and a first place at the Hobart Invitational.
Junior varsity coach Hannah Celorio announced the JV awards. She honored JV captains Hanna Nazimek and Elia Stowers. Stowers was also named JV Best Jumps winner. Allison Tinnel was named JV Best Tumbler, Rachel Fisher was JV Best Stunts and Katelyn Kovach was honored as JV Most Dedicated. Kayla Smith was the JV Most Spirited Award winner.
Puskac honored varsity captains Ariyanna Colon and MaKayla Chittenden before announcing Gianna Reyes as Best Tumbler, Emma Lee as Best Jumper, and Julian Colon for Best Stunts. The Most Dedicated was Kylee Porter, the Most Spirited was Gracie Witvoet and Chloe Brown was named Most Valuable Cheerleader. Lifter Tristan Pyzynski received the coveted Kayla Sutton Award.
Girls' basketball coach Doug Nelson spoke about the leadership of his three seniors, Samantha Martin, Karmen Nowak and Courtney Sizemore before announcing the awards for his three teams.
For the "C" Team, composed mostly of freshmen, Julia Lao was named Most Impactful, Ava McKim won the Mental Attitude Award, Faith VanWienen won the Newcomer Award and Alex Estes was named Most Improved.
For the junior varsity team, Kate Thomas was named Most Impactful, Elise Kasper won the Mental Attitude Award, Laynie Capellari won the Newcomer Award and Marissa Howard was named Most Improved.
The varsity team award-winners included Lilly Toppen who won awards for Best Free Throw Percentage, the Newcomer Award and was also named Offensive Most Valuable Player. Karmen Nowak won a pair of awards, receiving the Most Impactful Player and Defensive Most Valuable Player honors, as did Taylor Schoonveld who was name winner of both the Mental Attitude Award and Most Improved. Senior Samantha Martin was honored for Most Rebounds.
Boys' basketball coach Bill Shepherd also presented awards for three teams: the 14 - 4 freshmen, the 12 - 10 junior varsity and the 9 - 14 varsity.
Freshman team award winners included Logan Raymond as Most Improved, Logan Parks as Best Rebounder and Dylan Holmes as Best Defender. Louden Fugett won the Mr. Hustle Award and Jude Gott was named Impact Player of the Year.
At the JV level, Will Sampson was named Best Rebounder, Jacob Brizek was Most Improved and Colton Pribyl was the Best Defender. The JV Mr. Hustle Award went to Jeb Boissy and Luke Andree received a special "Give the Varsity Fits" Award for his role in playing against the Varsity players in game simulation practices.
For the Varsity, Nick Mikash was named Best Rebounder, Elijah Carden was Best Defender and Riley Jordan was named Rookie of the Year. Matt Caldwell was the Most Improved and Tyker Nartin was named the recipient of the Kougar Pride Award. Senior Gavin Herrema won a pair of awards, Best Free-Throw Percentage and Most Outstanding Player.
The final award of the program was the most prestigious, the hard to earn Kougar Blanket. To qualify, an athlete must have received major awards in multiple sports. Samantha Martin was the only recipient, honored for her contributions in Cross-Country, Basketball and Track and Field.
Athletes were advised that they would receive their actual trophies, patches and certificates at a later date. KV Radio-Television teacher Jeff Martin put the video together for the Athletic Department with Gray and his Coaches appearing in front of a "green" screen bearing a KVHS Kougars logo.