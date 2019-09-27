WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley closed the Northwest Crossroads Conference portion of its schedule with a 4-1 win over Hobart Thursday night at the KVHS courts.
With the win, the Kougars (12-3 overall) had their best finish in 12 years as a member of the NCC, placing second to powerhouse Munster with a 4-1 mark. The Mustangs are ranked No. 7 in the state and rolled through NCC competition at 5-0.
Against the Brickies, KV got wins at singles from senior Cole Brzezinski at No. 1 and freshman Colton Pribyl at No. 3. Brzezinski dropped his first set against Hobart’s top player, Evan Kara, but rebounded for a 4-6, 6-1 and 6-2 victory.
Pribyl, meanwhile, cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win, while No. 2 player Jake Boissy dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision.
At No. 1 doubles, the tandem of Nolan McKim and Tyler Martin didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash. The No. 2 team of Jeb Boissy and Conner Biernat toughed out a 7-6 (7-1 tiebreak) and 6-3 victory.
In the junior varsity match, the Kougars got singles win from Braden Misch and Tom Evans to improve the team’s mark to 10-2-1.
Kougars roll on senior night
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ tennis team sent its seniors off with a victory Wednesday night at KV’s new courts.
Prior to their match with Lake Station, six seniors and their parents were recognized, including Cole Brzezinski, Jake Boissy, Nolan McKim, Tyler Martin, Conner Biernat and Tom Evans.
Evans, who normally plays at No. 2 singles on the junior varsity level, was moved into the No. 3 singles spot where he won 6-0, 6-1.
Brzezinski claimed victory at No. 1 singles with 6-0, 6-0 scores and Jake Boissy was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, McKim and Martin beat Lake Station’s No. 1 pair by 6-0, 6-0 scores and Jeb Boissy and his No. 2 doubles partner Biernat also won by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
The Kougars, who are experiencing one of their most successful seasons in the program’s history, improve to 11-3.
In the JV matches, Colton Pribyl, Braden Misch and James Pisarski won singles matches, while the doubles tandem of Hayden and Santino Arambula won 6-0. The JV owns a 9-2-1 record.
On Tuesday night, the Kougars could do little against a powerhouse Munster squad, losing 5-0. It was KV’s first loss in four matches in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
KV managed to win just four games, with Brzezinski winning three games in a 6-0, 6-3 loss at No. 1 singles.
The JV squad also struggled against Munster, losing seven matches to fall to 8-2-1. Five singles matches and two doubles were played.