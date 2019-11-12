WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Booster Club and K.V. Athletic Department honored the school’s fall athletes on Monday, Nov.11, during an award ceremony held in the high school auditorium in front of their peers and parents.
Following opening remarks and thank you’s to the many local sponsors, the coaches from cheerleading, cross-country, football, girls’ golf, soccer, boys’ tennis and volleyball took their turn to speak about their teams.
For boys’ tennis, receiving special awards were Cole Brzezinski as Most Valuable Singles Player, Nolan McKim and Tyler Martin as Varsity MVP’s for doubles, and Colton Pribyl as Most Improved at the varsity level. Connor Biernat was named the winner of the Varsity Impact Player Award.
Cross Country awards were presented next by boys’ coach Tim Adams and girls’ coach Lane Lewallen. For the boys, Justin Hoffman was the Most Valuable Runner, Luke Bristol was Rookie of the Year and Trent Thomas was Most Improved. For the ladies, Samantha Martin was again named Most Valuable Runner and Halle Frieden was the Top Newcomer of the Year.
Girls’ Golf presented the following awards: Halle Gutwein was named MVP and also won the Low Average Award. Emmagrace Biernat was Most Improved and Alexandra Saxon won the Kougar Sportsmanship Award.
Cheer Coach Samantha Puskac presented awards to several of her charges. Gracie Witvoet received the Leah Harper Award, named in honor of the 6th grade Pop Warner Football cheerleader tragically killed in a traffic accident.
Ariyanna Colon was named Most Valuable Varsity Cheerleader while Makayla Chittenden was named Varsity Most Dedicated. Jasmine Hofferth was named Varsity Most Spirited. Other varsity cheer awards were: Emma Lee as Best Tumbler; Autumn Celorio as Best Jumper; and Chloe Brown received the Best Stunts Award.
For Football, awards were presented to the following Varsity players. Nathan Swafford named Team Most Valuable Player. Eli Carden was the Varsity Offensive Player of the Year and Tyler Feddeler was the Most Valuable Defensive Player of the Year. Chase Uylaki was named the recipient of the Varsity Scott Patrick Award. The Scott Patrick Award is named after Indiana State Police Trooper and KVHS alumnus Scott Patrick who was killed in the line of duty.
For Boys’ Soccer, Collin Wheeler received the Mr. Hustle Award, Julian Colon and Wesley Higdon shared the Mr. Defense Award and Joel Gomez won the Mr. Offense Award. Eduardo Anguiano was honored with the Mental Attitude Award.
Girls’ Soccer presented special awards to: Mya Heerema as Offensive MVP; Julianna Barlog as Defensive MVP, Taylor Schoonveld was Most Improved; and Morgan Mosow won the Hustle Award. McKenna Molden was selected for the Varsity Kougar Pride Award and Mady Hamstra and Chloe Vandermeer both received awards for mental attitude.
For the Volleyball team, the following players were presented Varsity awards: Alexis Broyles received the Varsity MVP Award; Mya Przybylski and Taylor Schultz were both named Most Improved; and Courtney Sizemore and Kailee Webster each received the Coaches Award. Lilly Toppen was named Varsity Rookie of the Year.
Junior Varsity and Freshman Awards will appear in next week’s Kankakee Valley Post News.