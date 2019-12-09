WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Wrestling Team overcame a tough Rensselaer Central Bombers team on Tuesday, Dec. 3, winning the dual match-up 42 – 28. The meet was the first home meet for the Kougars this season and they made the most of it in front of their home crowd.
The Kougars won by virtue of five pins, including a pin at just 36 seconds by senior Jason Celorio. Also pinning their opponents were senior JD Jonkman, junior Aiden Sneed, and sophomores Nolan Gronkiewicz and Caleb Swallow. Each pin is worth six points so these five earned 30 of the teams 42 points.
Also securing victories for the Kougars were Caleb Solomey, Cole Solomey and Austin Motyka. Helping his team out, even in a loss, was Tyler Tillema at 152 pounds who faced off against a state-ranked opponent. The Kougars won the match despite having to forfeit two weight classes.