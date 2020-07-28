CROWN POINT — The KV Comets completed a run on Sunday that netted themselves the 10-and-Under National Softball Association Northern World Series Tournament. Comprised of 11 girls who all live in DeMotte and Wheatfield, the team is coached by Eric Maple, and lost but one game in the tourney.
Beginning last Thursday, July 23, the Comets began play in the tournament. Over the first three days, the girls played six games, scoring 58 runs while allowing only 13 due to fearsome pitching by Mallorie Rose, Jessica Beauchamp and Eva Orsburn. In a game against the Rage, Beauchamp hurled 14 strikeouts in just five innings of play.
The offense was just as impressive as the team hit for a combined on-base percentage of .518. Rose led all batters, hitting an incredible .700, which included a grand slam to right field against the Hobart Stealers. To reach the final game, Savannah Michalski stole home to score the game-winning run.
On Sunday, the team played the winner of the losers’ brackets and fell 8 - 2 in the blistering heat to last year's winner, the NWI Alliance of Crown Point. The Comets stranded seven base runners and committed several uncharacteristic errors in the game.
That loss forced a second game against the Alliance but this time the Comets rallied to nail down a 5 - 0 win and take the title. Rose was in the circle and allowed just one hit while facing 16 batters.
The KV Comets team was started two years ago to provide year-round softball with the hopes of developing players for the Indiana Little League 8-9-10 All Star State title. When COVID-19 caused cancellation of the Little League All-Star program, the team signed up to participate in some travel softball tournaments instead. They placed fourth out of seven in a June tournament and fourth out of 17 in an early July tournament.