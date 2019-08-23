RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ tennis team opened the 2019 campaign with a 5-0 shutout of host Rensselaer Central Thursday.
The Kougars dropped nary a set against the Bombers, who continue to rebuild under coach Ernest Watson.
At No. 1 singles, Cole Brzezinski cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Micah Moore, with Jake Boissy disposing of Bombers’ No. 2 player Ben Deadman, 6-2 and 6-1.
Braden Musch beat Tyler Davis, 6-1 and 6-3, at No. 3 singles.
In the doubles matches, Nolan McKim and Tyler Martin blanked RCHS’s Tommy Boyles and Nole Marchand by 6-0, 6-0 scores. KV’s No. 2 team of Jeb Boissy and Colton Pribyl won 6-0 and 6-2 over the Bomber duo of Adam Messman and Harrison Odle.
McKim is back at No. 1 doubles where he and former teammate Garrett Brewster won 18 games. Brewster is a 2019 graduate.
In junior varsity matches, the Kougars won twice, with Conner Biernat and Hayden Dase beating Caleb Oliver and Cassius Pulver, 8-1. Oliver and Pulver paired up again against KV’s Tom Evans and James Pisarski, losing 6-3.