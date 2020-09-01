WHEATFIELD — Portage’s quick start paved the way for a 3-1 lead by halftime as the Indians handed Kankakee Valley its first loss of the season by a 4-1 final Monday night in boys’ soccer action.
The Kougars (2-1-3), who showed great energy early, fell behind after Ian Garzella scored from 25 yards out, placing the ball in the upper right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
But Ty Niewoehner knotted the score five minutes later, converting a rebound into his second goal of the season to tie the match at 1-1.
But Garzella would add goals 2 and 3 in the match late in the first half to give Portage a comfy 3-1 lead.
The Kougars brought more of the same energy in the second half which led to multiple scoring chances. But they were unable to sneak one through against goalkeeper Bryce Hufford (6 saves) and the Indians defense.
Garzella would slice through KV’s defense for one more goal, giving him four in the game, to cap the scoring for Portage, which won for the first time in four chances this season.
Lucas Miller and Nick Duncan had assists for the Indians (1-2-1). Hayden Myers had nine saves for the Kougars, who return to action Wednesday night to face Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell at 6:30 p.m.
It will be Senior Night for KVHS, which will honor the team’s nine seniors prior to kick-off. The senior group includes Niewoehner, Myers, Devin Mount, Julian Colon, Andrew Tobias, Noah Fry, Colin Wheeler, Alexander Lain and Aiden Thompson.