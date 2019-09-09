LOWELL — In a conference match that can justifiably be termed as tense, the Kougar Boys’ Soccer team outlasted the Lowell Red Devils in an 80-minute duel.
KV scored just under three minutes in when sophomore Joel Gomez took a feed from Ty Niewoehner and kicked a no-doubter into the net. The Kougars continued to play tough and seem to have the game in hand until a long kick found the net in the 36th minute to tie it up. Neither team would find the net again in the first half.
After the break, the skirmish continued as both teams played hard and took numerous shots that just wouldn’t net. At the 30:30 mark Gomez would again score to give KV the game. The drama was not over; however, as Lowell was awarded a free kick that nearly tied the game, but the Kougar defense was able to clear the ball.
KV Keeper Wesley Higdon had eight saves on the night and the Kougars had 12 shots on goal. The win put the Varsity record at 2 – 2 – 1 overall and 1 – 0 in conference play.
Just one night later on Thursday, Sept. 5, the Kougars traveled north to play Wheeler in a rescheduled non-conference game.
The Bearcats would draw first blood with a penalty kick score at 28:11 and Kougar sophomore Ben Herz would answer that with just a little under two minutes left in the first half.
Neither team was able to net the ball in the second period as both defenses were up to the challenge. Higdon had six saves for the Kougars who moved to two wins, two losses ans two ties.