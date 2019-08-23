WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team opened the 2019 season on its new turf at the KVHS sports complex on Thursday, falling to visiting Boone Grove by a 3-1 final.
The Wolves took a 3-0 lead before Ben Herz’s goal with 1:25 showing in the contest accounted for KV’s lone goal.
Goalkeeper Wesley Higdon had 12 saves for the Kougars, with Julian Colon providing solid defense. Collin Wheeler was also solid in KV’s first contest of the season.
The Kougars will travel to Kouts on Saturday for a 5 p.m. start.