WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Junior Varsity Kougars won their portion of the KV Boys’ Basketball Holiday Tournament held Saturday, Dec 28. Four teams faced off in the J.V. tourney. They were Harrison, Illiana Christian, South Central and the host Kankakee Valley. The J.V. Tournament ran simultaneously with the Varsity portion, utilizing the auxiliary gym for the morning games as well as the main gym.
The young Kougars reached the final game by beating South Central 37 – 23 in the 11 J.V. game. Luke Andree led all scorers with nine points for the Kougars while teammate Colton Pribyl had eight. Jeb Boissy and Will Sampson each contributed six to the effort.
In the other semi-final game, the Harrison Junior Varsity overcame their Illiana Christian counterparts 42 – 33 in a 9 a.m. game.
In the final, the KV JV jumped out to a 10 – 3 lead early on and then poured on 20 more in the second quarter to head into the locker room for halftime up a commanding 30 – 19. After the break, however, the J.V. Raiders came alive, outscoring the Kougars 11 – 7 to pull within seven at the end of the third quarter. As the fourth quarter started, Harrison would pull within four but the resilient Kougars kicked it up a notch to ensure the win.
Coach Brett Walther was proud of his team’s effort.
“They showed good toughness down the stretch,” said Walther. “We don’t have a post-season tournament so this was our Sectional.”
The young Kougars, for the most part, controlled the boards with freshman Hayden Dase and Sophomores Luke Andree and Will Sampson grabbing many of the rebounds. Dase and Sampson both blocked shots aggressively.
Dase and Cayden Dykhuizen would finish with 12 points apiece. Andree again had nine, Kent Hamstra had six and Pribyl and Samspon each scored five. Jeb Boissy had a long three too round out the scoring.
In the consolation game, Illiana Christian defeated South Central 44-13.
11 a.m. game
South Central J.V. 07 – 02 – 11 – 03 = 23
Kankakee Valley J.V. 11 – 06 – 12 – 08 = 37
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
J.V. Satellites: Hayden Trutko 1-0-0-0-2; Tony Guevara 2-1-2-1-8; Garrett Mertz 0-0-0-0-0; Maxim Malkov 1-0-0-0-2; Nolan Ryan 0-0-0-0-0; Sam Haschel 1-1-0-0-5; Matt Mulligan 0-0-0-0-0; Jax Markus 1-0-4-4-6; Justin Bunce 0-0-0-0-0; Dylan Hale 0-0-0-0-0; Carter Burkholder 0-0-0-0-0.
J.V. Kougars: Jeb Boissy 0-2-0-0-6; Jackson Lindberg 0-0-0-0-0;Kent Hamstra 0-1-0-0-3; Colton Pribyl 1-2-2-0-8; Luke Andree 2-1-8-2-9; Jacob Brizek 0-0-0-0-0; Hayden Dase 1-0-2-1-3; Cayden Dykhuizen 0-0-0-0-0; Will Sampson 3-0-2-0-6; Jude Gott 1-0-0-0-2.
3:30 p.m. game
Harrison J.V. 06 – 13 – 11 – 12 = 42
Kankakee Valley J.V. 10 – 20 – 07 – 15 = 52
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
J.V. Raiders: Parker Wolf 2-3-2-2-15; Charlie Sharp 0-0-4-2-2; Casey Knoy 0-0-2-2-2; Nick Meyer 4-0-0-0-8; Grant Mithoefer 2-0-4-3-7; Jake Gothrup 0-0-7-4-4; Cooper Crum 1-0-2-2-4.
J.V. Kougars: Jeb Boissy 0-1-2-0-3; Kent Hamstra 0-2-0-0-6; Colton Pribyl 1-1-0-0-5; Luke Andree 1-2-1-1-9; Jacob Brizek 0-0-0-0-0; Hayden Dase 5-0-4-2-12; Cayden Dykhuizen 6-0-0-0-12; Will Sampson 1-0-4-3-5; Jude Gott 0-0-0-0-0.