BLOOMINGTON — Jenna Jungels didn’t want her love of track to cloud her career aspirations.
But when faced with an offer to compete for a fifth year when her outdoor season at Indiana University was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the former Kankakee Valley standout thought hard on her ultimate decision.
“I had the choice to go back, but I decided to finish and move on,” she said from her home in Bloomington Monday. “It didn’t feel right with my last season ending so abruptly, but I think it’s a good thing because I’ll have more opportunities moving on.”
Jungels, who finished as one of the most decorated athletes ever to call themselves a Kougar, will finish her degree in Exercise Science in May. She will stay in Bloomington to pursue a masters degree in safety management at IU.
She hopes that degree lands her a job that oversees worker health and safety. Being employed with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would be one of many options.
“I can work in factories or consulting for insurance,” said Jungels, who will graduate with a bachelor’s degree on May 8. “Just looking out for the safety of businesses through OSHA.”
A four-time state qualifier, Jungels began her career at IU as a pentathlon, competing in multiple events — including 200-meter dash, 800-meter run, high jump, long jump, javelin, shot-put and 100 hurdles — for points.
A hip injury her junior year relegated Jungels to the long jump only. The injury prevented her from swinging her leg over the hurdles.
“It wasn’t going as well as we planned, so we felt it would be better to focus my energy on long jump since I was able to practice more,” she said. “That really got me better. Less time was spent on eight events and more on the one.”
The move benefited both Jungels and the Hoosiers, especially after she won a Big Ten indoor title in the long jump last winter.
Her jump of 20-feet, 1-inch bested the field of 22 other jumpers on the University of Michigan campus and produced the first team points for Jungels.
“It was really exciting because my goal was just to place,” she said. “I hadn’t got any points so far for the team.”
Jungels was ranked among the nation’s top 100 jumpers that season, but found herself in the second flight with hopes of reaching the finals.
“I was in the worst flight of the two flights going into finals. I finished trials and then I saw that I was pretty high in the rankings as the second flight was going,” she said. “Then I got more excited because the top nine move on and it meant I got points. As I was jumping finals, I ended up winning it, so I was really excited. I didn’t think about winning it at the time. It just somehow came together.”
A personal highlight, her finish helped catapult the Hoosiers’ women’s team into title contention as well.
“That same year, the girls got second overall (both indoors and outdoors),” Jungels said. “That was a great feat because the program was building up to that point and that was the top place we had gotten so far.”
Jungels also counts the men winning two indoor and outdoor titles in her four years at IU as another highlight.
This year, Jungels was enjoying her best start to a season, winning at the Tennessee Duals in January and adding two second-place finishes. She also recorded a personal best with a jump of 20-3 at the Vanderbilt Invitational in February.
A highly-sought after athlete her senior year at KVHS where she helped the Kougars nab four straight sectional titles, Jungels is glad she picked IU over a list of Big Ten schools.
“Coming from such a small town and coming to Bloomington, which has a school of 40,000 students, it was a good experience, seeing different things,” she said. “And to being able to travel everywhere we did, that was really fun. I met my boyfriend now of two years here, so I’m pretty happy with everything.”
IU closed campus in March, forcing students to do their school work from home. Jungels said she tries to stay busy with school and workouts in the front yard.
“Me and my roommates, we do two workouts a day; pretty hard workouts actually,” she said. “I’ve been staying in shape and finishing up school.”
She has no regrets about her decision to leave a sport that she has excelled at since she could clear a hurdle.
“I want to be able to get a job if the opportunity arises,” she said. “That would have been hard with track.”