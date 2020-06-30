INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Sports Corp assumes leadership of Sports Indiana, the not-for-profit state association for sports tourism representatives throughout the state of Indiana. All former members of Sports Indiana are now represented through the formation of Team Indiana, with operational and financial management run by Indiana Sports Corp. Team Indiana members represent more than 20 destinations in Indiana as well as rights holders who host events in their communities.
“Indiana Sports Corp is proud to lead the strategic direction of Team Indiana with help from all of our statewide partners,” said Ryan Vaughn, president of Indiana Sports Corp. “The formation of Team Indiana increases sustainability for statewide sports tourism while providing best practices, collaborative opportunities, and funding for statewide events and initiatives.”
Team Indiana’s mission is to promote sports tourism and positive economic development statewide through a variety of actions, programs, and efforts to attract and encourage the hosting of sporting events in Indiana. The organization will remain statewide and will have representation on a new standing committee of the Indiana Sports Corp Board of Directors. Additionally, members will continue to serve on the Team Indiana Grant Committee, which awards funds to attract, support, and enhance sports events in Indiana.
“This transition will allow Team Indiana to grow and strengthen its role as a leader in the sports tourism industry,” said William Knox, Grand Park Director. “Under the leadership of Indiana Sports Corp, we will be able to leverage the knowledge and experience of this impactful organization to further develop the state of Indiana as a premier destination for sports tourism.”
Sports and sports tourism are an essential part of the landscape and economic vitality of Indiana. Indiana is not only home to the largest sporting event in the world, but a destination for hundreds of sporting events each year. With Team Indiana under Indiana Sports Corp’s leadership, the organization will continue its strategic focus to make the state a premier event destination for local, national, and international rights holders.
“Team Indiana provides important leadership and guidance for the sports tourism industry across the state,” said Eric Marvin, president of the Evansville Sports Corporation. “The opportunity to network with a variety of industry professionals from a diverse group of communities is extremely helpful. The association provides important information, best practices, and opportunities to work collaboratively to benefit both our individual communities and the state as a whole.
"Now more than ever, Team Indiana is playing a key role in supporting DMO’s, facilities, and rights holders with all aspects of planning and preparation for events and activities. As we continue to work together to overcome challenges and explore future opportunities, sports across Indiana are strengthened as a result.”
Team Indiana offers a variety of services including, but not limited to: providing professional development and educational opportunities, activating at industry trade shows, collecting and disseminating best practices and news within the sports tourism industry, calculating the economic impact of sporting events using the Sports Economic Impact Calculator developed specifically for its members, offering collaborative participation in national publications, promoting member news and events using social media, website, and newsletters, and administrating the Team Indiana Grant program with funding from the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. For more information, visit www.Team-IND.org or follow @TeamINDSports on Twitter, and Facebook.