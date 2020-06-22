DEMOTTE — To no one's surprise the long-delayed historic first night game of DeMotte Little League was again delayed at the last minute by a pop-up thunderstorm on Saturday night. Forty-five minutes after the original start time, DeMotte Little League President Dan Beauchamp took to the field and welcomed those gathered to a historic night for the league - the playing of a baseball and softball game under the newly installed lights.
The league had eschewed the traditional opening day parade and gathering of all teams due to the pandemic conditions but still took time to follow in a few traditions and thank yous.
District Administrator Rich Arndt opened the night by leading the players, coaches and fans in the Little League Pledge.
Beauchamp then drew cheers and smiles when he proclaimed, "Look at those lights!"
He then presented thanks and plaques to the group, businesses and individuals that made the lights possible. These included the Jasper County Tourism Commission, Jasper County REMC, Cheevers Towing and Recovery, Hot Wire Electric, Hooker Welding Service, Town and Country Paving, the Kankakee Valley School Corporation, Electric Power Systems, Ryan Bristol and Jeremy Rayner.
DeMotte Town Manager Heather Tokarz welcomed all and spoke about the partnership between the town and the league. Jeff Chicki then led the group in prayer before Makayla Rayner and Gavin Rayner threw out ceremonial first pitches.
Beauchamp then brought a special guest onto the field, introducing former DeMotte Little League President Kathy Eden. Eden was president of the league when Field of Dreams was proposed, purchased and built.
The cry of “Play ball!” was then made and baseball and softball games began simultaneously under the lights.