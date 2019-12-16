WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Golf standout Halle Gutwein will join former teammate Hanna Herma on the golf team next fall at the University of Southern Indiana. Herma has golfed for the USI Screaming Eagles for the past two seasons and has continued to shine on the links. Gutwein seems star-crossed to join her having finished out her senior season with a continuance of her own standout ways.
Gutwein, daughter of Travis and Lisa Gutwein, actually had two signing celebrations. She signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 14, in the Kankakee Valley Athletic Office in front of her former and future coaches, as well as her family and followed that up with a soiree, held fittingly, at Sandy Pines Golf Club.
Gutwein, while at KV, was a three time All Conference in her sophomore, junior and senior years while also being named the All Conference Second Team her freshman year. The Lady Kougar Golf Team won two sectional titles with Gutwein as the leading golfer for both teams. She was the 2018 Sectional Medalist and has also earned All-Academic honors.
During her time at Kankakee Valley, Gutwein has been a standout athlete and has more often than not, been the medalist at most meets that the Lady Kougars have participated in.