BATTLE GROUND — Kankakee Valley senior Halle Gutwein had her best regional round of golf at Battle Ground Saturday, falling just a stroke shy of playing for a state finals berth.
Gutwein, a four-year varsity player for the Kougars, shot an 80 in the Lafayette Jeff Regional to put herself in the discussion for the state finals. She shot a solid 38 on the front nine and added a 42 on the back.
Lafayette Jeff’s Halie Wolf claimed the final individual spot with a 79. She was one of five golfers on a non-qualifying team to advance to this week’s state finals. The list also included Lea Thomas of Michigan City (73), Kiah Parrott of Kokomo (74), Lucy Quigley of Tipton (77) and Taylor Skibinski of Michigan City (77).
Reece Wilson of Culver Academies won the individual title with a 2-under-par 70.
Culver Academy also won the team title with a 331 and will be joined downstate by Lake Central (335) and Crown Point (339). Kankakee Valley was 13th overall and North Newton, which won its first Twin Lakes Sectional title last week, shot a 410 for 17th place.
North Newton junior Mackendzie Dresbaugh carded an 83 in her third trip to the regional. She fired a 42 on the front nine and 41 on the back.
Joining Gutwein on KV’s scorecard were Sara Groen and Alexandra Saxon with 102s and Nadia Hemphill with a 114. Emmagrace Biernat shot a 119.
Adding to the Spartans’ score were Madelyn Arenholz with a 104, Emma Gagnon with a 110 and Maddie Binge with a 113. Hanna Cooper shot a 122 for the fifth player’s score.