DEMOTTE — As of Friday, March 13, sports at almost every level, from local to global, came to a grinding halt, leaving athletes, family, fans and reporters wondering what they are supposed to do for the foreseeable future in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the high school level, the Indiana High School Athletic Association, called a halt Friday to the boys basketball tournament just one day after Commissioner Bobby Cox had announced that the tourney, now at the regional level, would be played with very limited spectators. Barely 24 hours later, it was announced that the basketball tournament is postponed immediately due to the number of schools closing after Friday for an extended period of time.
The girls’ Gymnastics State Finals, scheduled for Saturday at Worthen Arena in Muncie were allowed to continue as scheduled, but with no spectators in attendance. Local powerhouses, Chesterton, Valparaiso and Lake Central, finished first, second and fourth in the team competition, with Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger sneaking in at third. South Central Union Mills sophomore Makenna King took seconds on the Uneven Bars and in the individual All-Around competition, fifth in both the vault and floor exercise, and seventh on the beam.
Locally, middle school girls’ basketball, swimming and wrestling seasons all came to a screeching halt as schools instead shifted to determining what would constitute school days for the foreseeable future. Both middle school and high school track and field seasons are currently in limbo.
The high school level had just started their indoor season and the middle school was in the process of forming teams. Both situations may be mute points depending on when school restarts. For Kankakee Valley, that date is tentatively scheduled for Monday, April 6, but even that is in flux depending on the continuing health crisis.
The death knell for sports, at least for now, began on Wednesday afternoon when the NCAA announced that the NCAA Tournament would go on with only limited personnel and family attendance. Later that night, college conferences across the country followed suit. Just before 10 p.m., the National Basketball Association suspended its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.
On Thursday, March 12, Major League Soccer, the rest of the College Conferences, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and the Professional Golfers Association all put their seasons on hold to various degrees. NASCAR announced that the Atlanta and Miami races would be held on empty tracks without spectators. The NCAA, shifting its policy again, cancelled all remaining events for both winter and spring sports, including their ‘March Madness’ mens’ and womens’ basketball tournaments.
On Friday, the Masters Tournament was postponed and NASCAR and Indy Car postponed all events through April. Even the Indianapolis 500 is currently in doubt.
Now we are left without anyone to cheer for, or even against. I guess we all will just need to sit back and cheer for the doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers and against this frustrating virus and the disruption it is causing.
One 72-hour period turned the sports world upside down, leaving many athletes and fans to wonder what might have been.