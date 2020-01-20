WHEATFIELD — The youngest Lady Kougars at Kankakee Valley High School fell to their Munster Mustang counterparts in the title game of the KV Girls’ Freshman Basketball Tourney. The four team mini-tournament was played on Saturday, Jan. 18, in the main and auxiliary gyms at KVHS.
The preliminary games feature West Side versus the KV ‘C’ Team with the young Kougars winning 40 – 20 and LaPorte facing Munster.
In the finals, both teams struggled to score but the Lady Kougars struggled the most. Each team had at least one quarter where they could not make a single point and the Mustangs only reached double digits in the fourth where they scored 12.
Ava McKim led KV with six points. The team missed a collective 11 free throws, going just 3-for-14 at the charity stripe.
At Wheatfield
Munster 9 – 0 – 6 – 12 = 27
Kankakee Valley 2 – 4 – 0 – 5 = 11
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Mustangs Freshman: Maya Prince 1-0-0-0-2; Emily Lyza 4-0-2-1-9; Daniella Nahnsen 1-0-0-0-2; Gisele Alvarez 1-0-0-0-2; Lauren Kuechenberg 2-0-0-0-4; Lily Mason 3-0-0-0-6; Akoma Odeluga 1-0-0-0-2.
Lady Kougars ‘C’ Team: Blythe Campbell 0-0-0-0-0; Julia Lao 1-0-4-0-2; Ava McKim 3-0-3-0-6; Analise Wakefield 0-0-4-2-2; Kendall Hartsfield 0-0-0-0-0; Alex Estes 0-0-0-0-0; Adrien Frieden 0-0-0-0-0; Faith VanWienen 0-0-0-0-0; Elise Kasper 0-0-0-0-0; Faith Mauger 0-0-0-0-0; Grace Schurman 0-0-3-1-1.