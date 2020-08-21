MOROCCO — North Newton outscored a much improved South Newton team 28-8 in the second half to pull away for a 42-14 win Friday night (Aug. 21) to keep the county rivalry trophy.
"I liked the way we recovered in the second half, we made a lot of mistakes and committed too many penalties," said North Newton coach Scott Rouch. "The guys started to panic a little bit and started to get upset but they came together and decided what they were going to do and had a god second half."
The Spartans opened up the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run by junior Braydon Schoon with 3:46 to play in the first quarter.
The Spartans threatened to score again early in the second quarter as they moved the ball inside the South Newton 20-yard line, but a costly intentional grounding penalty stalled the drive and they were forced to punt.
South Newton took quick advantage of the change of possession and junior quarterback Kayden Cruz connected with his younger brother Korbin Cruz for an 80-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up 6-6 with 5:22 to go in the first half.
North Newton responded on its next possession, marching the ball 55 yards on just four plays resulting in a 28-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Austin Goddard to Gavin Johnson. Goddard then ran in the 2-point conversion and the Spartans led 14-6 with 2:45 remaining in the first half.
The Spartans almost added another score before halftime as consecutive pass receptions from Dylan Taylor of 30 and 16 yards had his team with a first and goal. However, North Newton ran out of time and had no remaining timeouts as the halftime buzzer sounded after a short quarterback scramble from Goddard.
North Newton set the tone for the second half with its first drive of the second half. The Spartans needed just two plays to go 50 yards, as Dylan Olive broke loose for a 24-yard run, and then Goddard followed up with a 26-yard touchdown run. The PAT failed and the Spartans led 20-6 early in the third quarter.
Olive would increase his team's lead just under 7-minutes later with a 29-yard touchdown run. He followed that up by running in the 2-point conversion as his Spartans were up 28-6 with 4:24 to play in the third.
Olive added another touchdown run early in the fourth, this time from 10-yards out and again rain in the 2-point conversion as North Newton was well in command, up 36-6.
Olive added his third rushing touchdown of the game with 6 minutes remaining. The senior fullback broke loose for a 54-yard gain and followed that up on the next play with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. The PAT failed and the Spartans' lead increased to 42-6.
Kayden Cruz connected on several nice passes and capped off a 65-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Trevor Hoeferlin. Kayden Cruz then ran in the 2-point conversion for the game's final score.
Olive finished the game with 165 yards rushing on nine carries to go along with his three scores. Goddard connected on 4 of 11 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown and an interception and also rushed for 69 yards.
"We were able to take advantage of something South Newton was doing on defense in the first half that we saw," said Rouch. "we made some adjustments at halftime and exploited that. Dylan, Braydon, and Austin all ran the ball well, especially in the second half. But we still need to clean up our mistakes."
For South Newton, Kayden Cruz completed 14 of 24 passes for 180 yards with two TDs and an interception. He also ran the ball 22 times for 57 yards. Korbin Cruz finished with three catches for 127 yards, while Kane Sell added four receptions for 20 yards, and Hoeferlin had four catches for 19 yards.
"We competed and a couple more plays go our way and this is a totally different game," said South Newton coach Bradley Bevis. "This is the best we have looked against North Newton in a number of years. Defensively I think he played pretty well in the first half. They wore us down in the second half, they are an aggressive team and they are a good team. They are the conference favorite for a reason. I think our biggest challenge this week is keeping the kids' heads up because I think they took a big step tonight."