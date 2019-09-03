VALPARAISO — The Kankakee Valley Kougars showed a resilience not seen in the last couple of years on Friday, Aug. 30 in their 35 – 21 win over the Bearcats at Wheeler. The game had opened with a salute to heroes, ranging from local police, fire and ambulance to active military and veterans that culminated with the cheer squads from both schools running to center field to unfurl an oversize flag.
The Kougar faithful let out a collective sigh after the Bearcats scored the first touchdown of the game in just five plays and followed that with turning the ball over on downs on their first possession.
As Wheeler again started to march downfield, Kougar junior Eli Carden intercepted a pass by Wheeler QB Bryce Catherman and then three plays later, found Aiden Sneed with a 20-yard pass to score. A Markus Ritchie PAT tied up the game.
The Kats would quickly score again early in the second quarter as senior Nathan Swafford would score on the next Kougar possession with an 11-yard run, followed by another Ritchie PAT, to go up 14 – 7. At the 5:45 mark, Catherman took off on a long run to score, tying it up again after a Tyler Cook PAT at 14 apiece.
On the ensuing kick-off, KV senior Will Dyniewski looked to be on a sure course to score untouched before losing his footing and falling near midfield. The Kougars still made the most of that momentum, working downfield to where Swafford rumbled in from nine yards out to score. With the Ritchie PAT, KV was up 21 – 14f.
KV then tried an on-side kick that was cleanly fielded by Wheeler. A quick 25-yard gain and Wheeler seemed posed to score before the Kougar defense forced a fumble which was recovered by KV junior Tyler Feddeler. The Kougars drove down field and with time running out, Ritchie attempted a Field Goal from the 31 which went wide right.
After the break, Wheeler attempted their own on-side kick which was cleanly fielded at midfield by KV. The Bearcats then nearly sacked Carden who threw a desperation pass which was intercepted by Catherman. The KV defense then put a stop on the Bearcats, forcing them to go for it on 4th-and-2. Swafford sacked Catherman six yards behind the line of scrimmage making it Kougar ball.
Carden and the Kats marched downfield on Swafford’s back where he ran it in from the 1-yard-line. Ritchie’s PAT made it 28 – 14.
KV again tried a squib kick which Wheeler again recovered at midfield. The prime starting spot allowed Catherman to work the ball downfield where a 26-yard pass to Hunter Reif put the Bearcats back within seven at 28 – 21.
The KV Offense was ineffective on their next possession but the defense quickly pinned Wheeler to third and 22. Carden again intercepted Catherman and then engineered another march up the field with Swafford who ran it in from 31 yards out to score his fourth touchdown of the night.
Swafford would finish the game with an amazing 241 yards rushing on just 34 carries. Carden had eight yards rushing on two carries and 150 yards passing with one interception.
For the Bearcats, Catherman had 12 carries for 74 yards and 116 yards passing. Noah Bolanwoski had five carries for 74 yards and Trey Gibson had 67 yards on 12 carries.
After the game, KV Coach James Broyles was justifiably proud of the adjustments made by the Kougars to stop Wheeler. He gave credit to his assistant coaches and their handling of the team as well as the way the players themselves responded to those changes. All of the coaches were amazed at the output of Swafford.