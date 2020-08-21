WHEATFIELD — It was pretty much Kougar-time all the time on Friday night when Kankakee Valley faced off against in-county rivals, the Rensselaer Bombers.
At stake was the coveted Cracker Barrel trophy with KVHS coach James Broyles looking to take home the Barrel for the first time in his tenure at KV. The Kougars last won in their series with RCHS in 2016, but collected a 28-7 victory Friday at sparsely filled Fred Jones Field.
The Bombers own a 31-18 lead in the Barrel series overall.
The Kougars received the ball first after RCHS elected to defer and drove to midfield before a penalty and a sack forced the first of three punts for the Kougars in the entire game. After being pinned deep, the Bombers were ineffective against a tough Kougar defense.
It was at the 3:12 mark that the Kougars finally found the end zone for the first score of the game when Cade Capps ran it in from 10 yards out. Senior quarterback Eli Carden led the team masterfully down the field with a mix of passes and rushes.
Markus Ritchie’s PAT was good and the Kougars were up 7-0.
Midway through the second quarter, KV again scored, this time on a pass play from Carden to tight end Tim Feddeler over the middle from 8 yards out to go up by two touchdowns.
Capps would add his second touchdown run of the night from 9 yards out minutes later, and that, along with respective PATs by Ritchie, gave the Kats a heady 21-0 lead heading into the locker room at intermission.
After the break, Rensselaer received but the kick was muffed, causing a touchback as junior Dylan Kidd jumped on the loose ball. But the Bombers mounted a long drive the length of the field before they were stopped.
It wasn’t until there were just 13 seconds left in the third quarter that RCHS finally found the end zone for their only score of the night. The scoring drive, which was capped by an Addison Wilmington 15-yard romp, chewed up nearly eight minutes of time.
KV would add the Coup de gras with a fourth and final score midway through the fourth, with Capps scoring the hat trick with a 5-yard run with 4:48 left.
Rensselaer put together one last bid for a score late, but Carden grabbed a streaking one-handed interception just yards from the end zone to put the ball, the game and the Barrel back in the hands of the Kougars.
After the game, Coach Broyles was justifiably happy with all aspects of the Kougars’ game.
“These guys had such little time to prepare given the late condition start and the forced break due to the virus,” said Broyles. “But their focus and their hard work paid off tonight. I give them a huge amount of credit. They did a lot of studying and work on their own.”
He was also quick to credit the on-field leadership of Carden and Feddeler. Carden completed 8 of 12 passes for 107 yards with a score and an interception (by Wilmington) and Feddeler was a force defensively. Capps rushed for 130 yards on 22 carries with his three touchdowns.
Kidd managed 87 yards on 14 carries and had 11 tackles, including six solos. Kelton Hesson added 10 tackles and RCHS quarterback Tate Drone was 3 of 9 through the air for 37 yards and two interceptions.
The Kougars will host Wheeler next Friday night. RCHS will face North Newton in its home opener next week.