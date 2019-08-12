WHEATFIELD — Winning wasn’t the name of the game last Friday, Aug. 9, for the Football Kougars. The focus of this game was performance and responsibility.
In front of a small crowd, the Kougars broke into two “teams” for the Red and White Scrimmage at KVHS, which became the first official event on the brand new field. Before the action started, parents and friends were invited onto the field for photo opportunities with their favorite players.
With coaches actually out on the field with them, the teams were put through their paces as if they were in actual game situations. The squads were run through several series of plays and coverages in an actual game format with officials on the field to make calls, as well.
The coaches were able to better assess the readiness of their players by observing them and, at the same time, give suggestions and critiques in real time. Scores weren’t kept, at least they weren’t on the scoreboard, but pride was definitely on the players’ minds.
The team followed up their scrimmage with an a very special appearance in the Touch of Dutch Parade the next morning. In the parade, each player marched carrying a sign that bore the picture and a brief biography of a Hoosier who died in military service to our country sice 9/11. These signs were then displayed at the festival grounds with many of the players assisting with their placement around the fountain.
The Kougars will next take the field on Friday, Aug. 16 in a scrimmage game at KVHS against the Boone Grove Wolves. Play starts at 7 p.m. Prior to that scrimmage, the team is hosting a meal cooked by former NFL player Jared Tomich. The cost for the meal and admission to the scrimmage is just $10.