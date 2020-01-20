WHEATFIELD — On Thursday, Jan. 16, yet another KV Softball player signed to continue her game in college. Lady Kougar third baseman Madey Flick will play for Trine University in Angola in the fall while she also works toward her degree in Business Marketing.
Flick will play for Coach Donnie Danklefson who was given a contract extension at the end of last season. Danklefsen has been at Trine since 2004 and has taken the Thunder to nine Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles and six Tournament crowns. The team has made twelve NCAA Divison III Regional appearances, four Super-Regional appearances and finished third in the NCAA Division III Softball Final Four last year.
“I went to numerous colleges for visits and everyone kept telling me I would know which one when I felt it,” said Flick. “I knew it right away when I went to Trine and met some of the team. This was the place for me.”
Flick thanked everyone present, especially her parents and the multitude of coaches from her youth on to the present that were in attendance.
“You all have made me what I am in various ways and I wouldn’t be here without all of you,” said Flick.
One coach in attendance stood out a little more than others. Rachel Folden, who recently was announced as a hitting lab coach for the Chicago Cubs, has been Flick’s batting coach since she was 10 years old. Folden is the owner of Folden Fast Pitch in Merrillville and works with many of the area’s best players.
“She started out as just my coach,” said Flick, “but she has become family.”
Flick says her favorite memory in her three years of playing for the Lady Kougars was winning Semi-State and having the community turn out to cheer the team as they returned to KVHS.
Flick is the daughter of Brian and Shelly Flick.
Madey was stoic throughout the ceremony until her mom spoke and presented her with a special gift which brought tears.
“Softball has been our life,” said Flick. She then gave Madey a quilt made up of shirts from each of the softball teams that she has played on in her career. In the center was a panel of embroidery that read, “She Believed She Could, So She Did, Trine University, The Final Chapter.”