WHEATFIELD — First Church is gearing up for another season of Upward Basketball and Cheerleading and they want the community to be a part of it. Upward is intended for youth in kindergarten all the way through sixth grade. Registration for the season is open from now until Oct. 25, and can be completed at www.first.church/upward.
The mission of Upward Sports is to encourage and develop youth through sports, and First Church is bringing that mission into the community. Upward incorporates character and skill development in a way that is engaging to children. Upward athletes will have one practice and one game each week held locally at DeMotte Elementary School by coaches and volunteers who are focused on the athlete’s development and faith.
Upward League Director Zachary Fraley says, “Upward is a unique experience for youth in this community and I feel blessed to be a part of the program. I am passionate about the next generation and seeing youth come to love Jesus, and Upward is just another way that I get to be a part of that.”
For more information you are encouraged to email upward@first.church.