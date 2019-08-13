MONTICELLO — North Newton junior golfer Mackendzie Dresbaugh finished in a three-way tie for the Twin Lakes Invitational individual title Saturday at Monticello’s Tippecanoe Country Club course.
Dresbaugh fired an 81 — recording 10 pars during a 40/41 nine-hole split — to tie Lafayette Harrison’s Wesley Bradley and Lafayette Jeff’s Halle Wolf for the top spot among 80 golfers.
Dresbaugh then won a sudden-death playoff against Bradley and Wolf to claim the championship. It is her first prep win in Monticello since her freshman season when she won a sectional title at TCC.
Harrison had three golfers break 90 during the event to claim the team title with a 355. Western was second with a 359, followed by Lafayette Jeff (373) and West Lafayette (386).
North Newton had a team round of 404 to finish three strokes behind the host Lady Indians (401). Besides Dresbaugh, the Spartans counted scores by Madelyn Arenholz (100), Ella Gagnon (101) and Grace Stevens (122).
Cami Geleott shot a 102 for Rensselaer Central, which had just three golfers compete. Kahner Schultz shot a 111 and Addison Hesson finished with a 144.
A total of 17 schools competed in the annual event.
—————
Bombers compete at
Bison invite on Aug. 9
OXFORD — Rensselaer Central placed 10th in the West Lafayette Invitational on Friday, Aug. 9, getting a 44 from Cami Geleott.
Geleott score was good for fifth overall to earn her first medal of the summer. Teammate Kahner Schultz shot a 50, followed by Ashley Luzadder (58) and Olivia Taylor (62).
Addison Hesson had a 69 for the ffith player score.
—————
Lady Bombers 10th at
West Lafayette invite
WEST LAFAYETTE — On Thursday, Aug. 8, Rensselaer Central got a 49 over nine holes from Kahner Schultz as the Bombers placed 10th overall in the West Lafayette Invitational.
Cami Geleott shot a 50 and Ashley Luzadder added a 60 for the Bombers. Olivia Taylor rounded out the scoring with a 69.