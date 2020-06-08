WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley's Miranda Dezelich recently signed her letter of intent to play soccer for Ancilla College, located in Plymouth. Dezelich has a strong soccer background having spent many hours of her youth involved with River Valley Soccer in one capacity or another. She has been both a player and an official, and has even been involved in the upkeep of the fields and equipment.
While at Kankakee Valley, Dezelich has also been and integral part of both the wrestling and football programs as a manager tasked with many responsibilities. At Ancilla, she will also continue as a wrestling manager, working under former KVHS and current Ancilla College wrestling coach Mark Line. Dezelich has been a wrestling manager throughout both middle school and high school.
Dezelich has also been involved in FFA and the Unified Track Team, helping differently-abled students compete. She is the daughter of Diedra and Milan Dezelich.
Dezelich will play soccer for first-year Chargers coach Kalen Saddler.