DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Little League recently began the process of fulfilling a long-held goal of the league; bringing lights to some of the fields. Over the years, the various boards in charge of the league have talked about lighting to assist in playing safe games when daylight begins to fade or on extremely overcast evenings. The league has hosted district, sectional and even a state-wide tournament in the past, all of which had to be scheduled so that games would finish while it was still light enough for the players' safety.
That will change shortly as DeMotte Little League passed a major milestone and installed lights on two of the most used fields. The league put up poles and lights on fields 6 and 8, which have historically been used as the major boys and girls fields.
All of the time and equipment to install the lights has been donated, as well as most of the materials. The lights themselves, were donated by the Kankakee Valley School Corporation. Those lights originated at the old Fred Jones Field Football Stadium that was razed to make way for the new and improved Fred Jones Field. Fifty 1500-watt fixtures were donated. School Board member Jeff DeYoung coordinated that donation.
Jasper County REMC helped fund and procure the poles which were then installed by Ryan Bristol. Kirk Hooker of Hooker Welding Service fabricated the brackets that the light fixtures are mounted to. Hotwire Electric's Matt Jurs and Jeremy Rayner did the electrical work including rewiring the fixtures and helping to install the poles.
The league would also like to thank Ryan and Matthew Rose of Cheevers Towing for much assistance throughout every step of the project, from picking up, storing, and cleaning the lights, through pole installation.
The last remaining step is the installation and hookup of a new transformer before the lights can be turned on.
Funding for the project included $30,000 from Jasper County Tourism and $1,000 from REMC Operation Round-up
"We are truly blessed to have such generous support," said a league representative.
As far as to whether those fields will see any usage this year, the group is still optimistic.
"In line with the Center for Disease Control and Little League International recommendations, we are postponing all activities until after May 11th. We don't know exactly what will happen but we will do our best to put on a great season as long as it is safe to do so. The latest information from Little League International says we will still have a season when it is safe to do so."
Over 350 kids are presently signed up to play. When a new season start date is given, the league has advised that they will re-open registration so that any additional athletes that are interested still have the ability to play.
The league has released several videos for players to work at home and are encouraging them to do so.
"The Town has asked us to share with all our Little League families that the fields at Field of Dreams are closed until the stay at home directive is lifted. We know you want to practice but only the walking path is open. The more people stay home now, the sooner we can get back to playing," the league admonished on their Facebook page.