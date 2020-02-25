DeMotte Christian girls basketball finished the season with two championship teams as the 8th and 7th grade teams won their conference championships, capped off with the 8th graders claiming a 24-16 victory over rival Crown Point Christian on Saturday.
In the third meeting of the season between the two teams, the DMC 8th graders looked to avenge their losses to the Crown Point Christian Crusaders and they jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, sparked by a suffocating 1-3-1 defense. Both teams’ defenses took over after that as the teams went into halftime with DMC leading 8-6.
In the second half, baskets by leading scorer Ava Koselke (14 points) and game management by Abby Walstra (4 assists, 3 steals) led DeMotte Christian to a 16-10 second half advantage as the team defense once again held the CPCS offense in check.
The 8th grade championship came two weeks after the DeMotte Christian 7th grade girls claimed a championship sweep at their conference tournament, hosted by Covenant Christian High School. DeMotte Christian 7th graders finished off their tournament day with a 35-14 victory over the 7th graders from Crown Point Christian behind great teamwork, passing, and defense. Sophie Bakker and Ava Dase led DMC in scoring with 12 points each in the championship game.
Between the games, the tournament included a team free throw competition and a bracketed individual free throw competition where each team had two shooters. At the end of the free throw session, DeMotte Christian came away with all of the hardware, winning the team free throw competition and DMC’s Ava Dase beat out teammate Allie Myers in the finals to earn the title of individual free throw champion.
Dave Walstra coached the 8th graders to a final record of 13-3 and Dave Heerema led the 7th graders to a final record of 13-1. Both teams from DeMotte Christian battled every game to get better and to represent their school and faith the best they could.