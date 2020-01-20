DEMOTTE — The Heritage Christian Defenders could not mount any defense against a firing-on-all-cylinders Knights senior Ben Lins on Thursday, Jan. 16. Lins had 22 points in the first quarter alone and exited the game with 5:29 left in the fourth with 51 points.
Lins, who has had a record-breaking senior year already with achievements in both soccer and basketball, added two more records in the game at home. Lins bested the all-time Boys’ Basketball career scoring record of 1247 points, preciously held by former teammate Chris Beezhold. He also eclipsed his own single-game scoring record of 40, set last year against the Oregon-Davis Bobcats.
Lins was five-for-ten from three-point range, including two treys that would have been more on place in a National Basketball Association court. He hit 17-of-25 from closer in and added two free-throws and eight rebounds to boot. He even threw down a dunk for fun and missed two more.
Lins, as you would figure, was all smiles after the game.
“It seemed like everything was just going in,” said Lins, who was also quick to credit his teammates with getting him the ball. “I just kept driving to the basket.”
Lins had just 64 points in his freshman season and now rests with 1,272 career points with 10 games remaining on the schedule. When reminded that former CCHS Girls’ Basketball player Maria Nanninga finished her career with 1289 points, Lins just smiled.
Knights Coach John Heerema was almost more excited about Lins’ performance than Lins himself after the game.
“He scored 51 points in 26-and-a-half minutes,” Heerema said. “He had 47 points by the end of the third quarter, and he had no turnovers, which is amazing when you consider how many times he had the ball in his hands.”
Also contributing offensively for the Knights were Cade Walstra with ten points, Jonah Ingram with seven points and Danny Bultema with six.
At DeMotte
Heritage Christian 06 – 11 – 13 – 13 = 430
Covenant Christian 32 – 23 – 16 – 12 = 83
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Defenders: Carter VanDerGriend 1-2-0-0-8; Blake Zylstra 4-1-0-0-11; Jed Ophoff 1-0-0-0-2; Cody Zandstra 4-0-0-0-8; Jonny Lubbers 0-0-2-0-0; Ben Zandstra 0-0-0-0-0; Sean Dykstra 0-0-0-0-0; Jonah Medema 4-0-0-0-8; Joshua Houck 0-0-0-0-0;Jonah Regnerus 3-0-0-0-6.
Knights: Ben Lins 17-5-3-2-51; Danny Bultema 3-0-0-0-6; Jonah Ingram 1-1-2-2-7; Isaac Alblas 1-1-0-0-5; Cade Walstra 3-0-8-4-10; Jacob Miller 0-0-0-0-0; Nick Birkett 2-0-0-0-4; Peyton Fase 0-0-0-0-0; Kaleb Aukema 0-0-0-0-0; Royal Novak 0-0-0-0-0; Devin Hoffman 0-0-0-0-0.