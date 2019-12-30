WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School Dance Team held its annual Winter Dance Mini-Camp for area youngsters. The Dance Team, coached by KV alumnus Janna Witvoet, taught dance moves to little ones for two nights just before Christmas. There were 45 young ladies that took part in the event.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, the team and their charges danced for the gathered crowd at halftime of the boys’ basketball game versus North Newton, bringing smiles to their parents, friends and each other. The girls danced to “In Summer” from the movie, “Frozen.”
The KVHS Dance team performs year-round, making appearances at football and basketball games, as well as competing at Dance competitions.