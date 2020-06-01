DeMOTTE — After seven years as Covenant Christian’s boy’s basketball coach, John Heerema is focusing all of his energy on his full-time job.
“I’m going back to farming,” Heerema said. “I mostly came back this year to coach Ben (Lins), Danny (Bultema) and Cade (Walstra) one last time. It took so much time, but I loved the job and loved the kids.”
Heerema leaves as the program’s winningest coach at 90-82, including the school’s only two sectional titles in the sport.
Personal highlights included coaching his son Jacob and prowling the sidelines while Lins, the school’s all-time leading scorer, set nearly every offensive record as a Knight. Lins finished with over 1,500 points and became the school’s second 1,000-point scorer behind former teammate Chris Beezhold.
Heerema coached Beezhold for four seasons. Beezhold was one of many former alumni in attendance during senior night this past February.
“It was nice to see so many guys come back,” Heerema said. “It was good to see guys like Brandon Sheets, Jason Kikkert, Luke Dexter … guys who were on one of my first teams.”
Heerema served as an assistant to James Broyles in 2012-13 after Broyles was asked to coach when former coach Randy Weisner quit with five games remaining in the season.
Heerema took over in 2013-14 and went 4-18 that season. The Knights experienced losing seasons from 2013-2017 before setting a school mark in wins with 23 during the 2017-18 season.
Covenant also won a sectional that year and won another one in 2018-19 during a 22-5 finish.
Hired to replace Heerema is Scott Walstra, who served as an assistant the past four years.
Covenant Christian’s school board also approved the hiring of Mike DeFries as the girls’ basketball coach. DeFries, who has coached several sports at Hebron, replaces Tim Zylstra, whose team won a school-record 19 games in his lone season at the school.
Meanwhile, Dennis Lins resigned as athletic director at Covenant. Lins served as AD at the school for 11 years and had four children go through Covenant’s system, including a member of the 2020 class, Ben Lins.
High school principal Rick DeFries is expected to absorb the athletic director duties for the next school year.