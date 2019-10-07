DEMOTTE — Sandwiched between the Boys and Girls Soccer games and senior celebrations, Covenant Christian High School gave tribute to the school’s only senior Cross-Country runner, Kohler Peterson.
Peterson, often in the shadow of now graduated Carson Bakker, has been a standout runner for the school in his own right. He has qualified for Semi-State in Cross-Country as well as the Hoosier State Finals in indoor track in the 3200-meter run.
Peterson, whose real name is Nikolay, is the son of Ross and Chanda Peterson. He is one of six children, four of which are adopted. Kohler was born in Russia.
He started running at the beginning of his sophomore year and has improved immensely each year. He was the runner-up at the New Prairie Invitational this year which bodes well for post-season as the Regional and Semi-State are always held there.
Peterson plans to attend Purdue Northwest and hopes to continue his running career throughout college.
“I was glad to have Carson Bakker to run next to during races and an amazing coach to push me past my comfort zone,” said Peterson.