WINONA LAKE, IND. — The Covenant Christian Knights Boys’ Basketball team found themselves in a familiar place at the end of the Cougar Classic held at Grace College; playing in the finals for the fourth straight year. Unfortunately, the Knights were the runner-ups this year after having won the last two tourneys.
“We played well as we tried to overcome the high athleticism of two new transfer seniors that non-IHSAA member Clinton Christian brought in from Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial,” said Coach John Heerema. “I am extremely proud of the effort and desire of our guys”
The Knights reached the final game with wins over Granger Christian and Trinity Christian on Friday. CCHS beat Granger 61 – 38 and Trinity 57 – 44. Lins had 21 points in each game and was named to the All-Tourney team.
In the Granger game, Isaac Alblas added 11 points and Danny Bultema put up 17 against Trinity.
In the game against Clinton Christian, Lins had 16 points, which included two three-pointers while Clinton Christian had four players in double-digits.
“Ben (Lins) was the best player on the floor at all times and had a very nice showing,” said Heerema. “He finished the three games going 9-16 from three-point range for 56 percent. Many of his shots were contested and from well beyond the arc. He continues to prove that he's a top region player in Northern Indiana.”
Clinton opened the tournament with a 64 – 37 win over the host Lakeland Christian Academy and reached the title game with a 75 – 54 win over Fort Wayne Canterbury Friday afternoon.