DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Knights, following in the footsteps of their female counterparts, also find themselves up 2 – 0 in the season with victories over Kouts at CCHS and Westville at Westville.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, the Knights outscored the Mustangs 2 – 1, or I should say senior multi-sport standout Ben Lins outscored the Mustangs 2 – 0, as he had both goals. Lins first goal came on a penalty kick early in the first period. Kouts would get a goal of their own after the break but Lins’ second ball in the net gave the Knights the win.
Keeper Matteo Rossi had five saves with just the one goal allowed in the game. Jake Peterson and Cade Walstra also contributed to the win with leadership in the backfield.
The Covenant Christian Knights easily won Saturday's afternoon match with Westville, 5 – 0. The Knights were led by junior Branton Tolkamp who scored twice and assisted once. Ben Lins, Jonah Ingram and Isaac Alblas each had one goal apiece.
Westville was undermanned and played with 10 men for a majority of the game. In the interst of fairness, Covenant played with 10 for the last 30 minutes. Matteo Rossi had three saves in goal with no goals allowed.