DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Lady Knights won their annual Basketball Tip-off Tourney on Saturday, Nov. 16. The four-team tournament, played at CCHS, featured teams from Heritage Christian, Calumet Christian and Faith Christian.
Game one featured the hosts versus Heritage Christian at 10 a.m. The Lady Knights and Lady Defenders squared off in a hard-fought march but CCHS emerged victorious with a 41 – 33 win. The win put the CC girls into the finals.
In the final game, Covenant Christian faced off against Calumet Christian. In another low-scoring affair, the Lady Knights won 32 – 23 over the Lady Patriots.