DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Girls’ Soccer team knocked out Kouts and Westville in their first two matches of the young season, seemingly scoring at will.
In the season opener, the Lady Knights took on Kouts, a team that several of the upperclassmen freely admitted always seems to “get in their heads.” It sure wasnt that way on Thursday, Aug. 22, as the CC Girls outshone the Fillies 5 – 1.
Covenant was up 2 – 1 at the break and added three additional goals to finish the game. Freshman phenom Skylar Bos nailed the hat trick with three of the five goals and big sister Ireland Bos, a senior, added one of her own. The last goal was contributed by junior Carly James.
Four players had assists on those goals. I. Bos and Krisanna McDaniels each had two while Hannah Frump and Katlyn Flachsenberger offerred up one apiece.
Two days later on Saturday, Aug. 24, Coach Aaron de Jager’s Lady Knights continued their dominance with a 6 – 0 beat-down of the at Lady Blackhawks at Westville.