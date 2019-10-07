DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Girls’ Soccer team lost a heartbreaker to Hebron on Senior Night, held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at home.
Hebron had jumped out to a 2 – 0 lead through halftime and seemed to have the game squarely in command but freshman phenomenon Skylar Bos put the Lady Knights back in the game with back-to-back goals in the second half to tie the game at two all. As time wound down, Hebron found the net one more time to win the game. Hebron had goals by senior Zoe Parsons, junior Kylee Babiak and sophomore Rebekah Hays.
After the game, the crowd celebrated the contributions of seniors Ireland Bos, Dominique Bennett, Katlyn Flachsenberger and Christiana Williams.
Ireland Bos is the oldest, and as she likes to say, favorite, child of Tony and Lindsey Bos. She has played soccer for CCHS for all four years and played basketball for two years. She is the current president of the National Honor Society and is also involved with the Spirit Committee. She is undecided on a college but plans to major in either business or accounting.
Dominique Bennett is the daughter of Suzie and Jim Alblas and James Bennett. Soccer has always been a huge part of her life. She plans to become an American Sign Language Interpreter while also minoring in photography.
Katlyn Flachsenberger is the daughter of Jerad and Darletta Flachsenberger. She has played both soccer and softball for the Knights and has been part of the Chapel Committee and is a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to major in Elementary Education in college.
Christianna Williams is the daughter of Shannon Williams and Ray Lawley and is the youngest of five children. She has played basketball and soccer for CCHS. She is also active in national Honor Society, Spirit Committee, Yearbook and Positivity Club. She plans to pursue a degree in Veterinary Medicine.