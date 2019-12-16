DEMOTTE — There was definitely no bad luck around when Ben Lins and the Covenant Christian Knights crushed the visiting Culver Community Cavs 66 – 37 on Friday, Dec. 13. Lins led all scorers with 29 points as he hit from close in and way out. Lins even threw down a dunk that caused a gasp from the crowd.
The team, and the game, started a little slow on both sides before the Knights got into rhythm and started to pull away. Lins put up 10 in that first frame and a seemingly more confident Jonah Ingram added five while also giving the Cavs fits every time they tried to bring the ball down the court. CCHS outscored Culver Community 19 – 12.
Quarter two found the Knights slowing things down a little and Culver senior Hunter Manns picking up the pace. The Cavs would outscore the home team by one at 12 – 11 but gained no ground as they went into the locker room still down by six.
After the break, Knights senior Danny Bultema put on a scoring show as he hit the first nine points of the third quarter, capitalizing on the Cavs focus on Lins.
“We put in some plays to isolate Danny,” said Coach John Heerema, “and he made the most of it.”
Covenant outscored the Cavs 15 – 8 in the third and were just getting started. In the fourth, Lins added 10 more and Cade Walstra hit five as the Knights outscored Culver 21 – 7 despite liberal substitutions by Heerema. Towards the end of the game, not a single starter for the Knights was on the floor.
Junior Jonah Ingram. Again put in some quality minutes, scoring six points but also providing a solid defensive pressure.
Culver Community 12 – 12 – 08 – 07 = 37
Covenant Christian 19 – 11 – 15 – 21 = 66
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Cavs: Owen Valiquet 2-0-2-2-6; Hunter Manns 4-0-2-2-10; Owen Clingler 0-1-2-1-4; Donovan Ziaja 1-1-0-0-5; Nraxton Conley 3-0-2-2-8; Jalen King 2-0-0-0-4; Richard Da Silva 0-0-0-0-0; Marquez Anderson 0-0-0-0-0; Dalton Powell 0-0-0-0-0; Auston Zehner 0-0-0-0-0; Oliver Morgan 0-0-0-0-0; Emiliano Ortiz 0-0-0-0-0.
Knights: Ben Lins 11-2-1-1-29; Danny Bultema 6-1-1-0-15; Jonah Ingram 1-1-2-0-5; Isaac Alblas 3-0-0-0-6; Cade Walstra 4-0-2-1-9; Peyton Fase 1-0-0-0-2; Kaleb Aukema 0-0-0-0-0; Royal Novak 0-0-0-0-0; Jacob Miller 0-0-0-0-0; Devin Hoffman 0-0-0-0-0; Nick Birkett 0-0-0-0-0.